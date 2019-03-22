FETZER, Elaine L.

FETZER - Elaine L. March 20, 2019, age 90, a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, died peacefully March 20, 2019 at her home while under the care of Niagara Hospice. Elaine was a former employee on New York Telephone. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, the Ladies Guild and the Senior Choir. Elaine loved to travel and had visited all seven continents. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mildred Fetzer; she was the sister of the late Kenneth Fetzer; beloved aunt of David (Laurie) Fetzer, Donald (Jeanette) Fetzer and Mary Pat (Chris) Cotter. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in No. Tonawanda on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 9 AM, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Dr., in North Tonawanda, the Rev. Kenneth Craig will officiate. Interment in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com