Falls man pleads guilty to cocaine, weapons possession charges

A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty this week in federal court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Milton Williams Jr., 35, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced July 24 before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, on Dec. 12, 2017, law enforcement officers raided Williams' Pierce Avenue residence, where they recovered three loaded firearms and additional assorted rounds of ammunition. Also seized were marijuana and a large quantity of cocaine, prosecutors said.