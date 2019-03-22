ECC, NCCC lose in nationals

A 20-point halftime defecit was too much to overcome for the ECC men’s basketball team, which lost Friday to top-seeded Kirkwood (Iowa), 84-70, in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Danville, Ill.

The Kats (27-5) will play for third place in the tournament today against Cecil (Md.), which lost to Johnson County (Kan.), 81-78.

Kyle Harris, a Park School graduate, recorded 18 points to go with five rebounds for fourth-seeded ECC.

He shot 6-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-6 from 3-point territory.

Freshman Ahamadou Fofana and sophomore Shevon Anisca each had 10 points.

The Eagles got 27 points from 6-foot-7 sophomore Douglas Wilson, who also netted 22 points against Niagara County Community College in the quarterfinals.

Allante Pickens added 17 points for Kirkwood.

The Kats hit on 42 percent of their shots, but Kirkwood shot 66 percent and sank seven of eight 3-pointers.

The Eagles led the Kats by as much as 29 at one point.

In the consolation round, Niagara County CC lost to No. 5 Milwaukee Area Technical, 76-73.

Freshman William Kondrat led the Thunderwolves (27-10) with 15 points off the bench. Nigel Scantlebury scored nine.

The Stormers were led by sophomore D’Angelo Young-Pryor with 20 points, while freshman Yuri Swinfield had 19 points and 13 boards.

Like Erie, poor shooting doomed Niagara. The Thunderwolves made 39 percent of their shots and drained just six out of 23 from beyond the arc.

Niagara also committed three techinical fouls, one assessed to coach Bill Beilein, one to center Chris Luke and one to the team’s bench.

Niagara maintained a nine-point lead at one point before the Stormers were able to take control of the game.

After losing to Kirkwood in the quarterfinal round, the best NCCC could have finshed was fifth place.

UB wrestlers out

Troy Keller and Brett Perry lost in the opening round of the NCAA Wrestling Championship consolation bracket.

Keller, a North Tonawanda graduate, was pinned in 1:10 by Ohio State’s Te’Shan Campbell in the 165-pound bracket. Campbell entered as the No. 21 seed.

Perry lost a 6-3 decision to Fresno State’s Josh Hokit in the 197-pound bracket.

The match had been tied 3-3, but Hokit took down Perry down with 15 seconds left in the third period to take a 5-3 lead.

He also received a point for the riding time advantage.

Keller and Perry were the final UB wrestlers still alive in the tournament so that ends the season, UB’s most successful since 1998.

The Bulls tied their duals wins record with 12 and set a record with five MAC wins, its most since joining the conference.