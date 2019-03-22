ECC men's basketball moves into national semifinals

ECC’s men’s basketball team moved into the semifinal round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Danville, Ill., late Thursday evening as the Kats defeated Milwaukee Area Tech, 96-80.

With the victory, ECC (27-4) advanced to Friday’s semifinal round against top-seeded Kirkwood (Iowa). at 7:30 p.m. Niagara County CC will meet Milwaukee Area Tech at 4 p.m. on Friday in the consolation round.

Seven Kats scored in double figures led by Kyle Harris with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ahamadou Fofana added 16.

In women’s basketball, Niagara County CC’s season ended on Thursday morning as the Thunderwolves fell to Moraine Valley (Ill.), 74-59, in a consolation bracket contest of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Harrison, Ark.

Kenetria Redfern led NCCC (31-2) with 28 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Shilah Parker and Paige Emborsky added eight points apiece.

All of UB’s wrestlers dropped their opening matches by major decision as the NCAA Championships got underway Thursday in Pittsburgh. Two later moved on with consolation wins in the evening session.

After losing his opening match in the 145-pound bracket to Logan Massa of Michigan, 15-3, MAC champion Troy Keller defeated Indiana’s Bryce Martin, 7-3, in the consolation round. He will meet Ohio State’s Te’shan Campbell on Friday.

Brett Perry, the MAC titleholder at 197, lost his opening round bout to No. 2 seed Kollin Moore of Ohio State, 12-3. Perry later scored a third-period takedown to beat Appalachian State’s Randall Diabe, 3-2, in the consolations and will meet Fresno State’s Josh Hokit on Friday.

Derek Spann (133) lost to Missouri’s John Erneste, 8-0. Spann was eliminated by Cornell’s Charles Tucker, 5-3, in the consolation round.

Bryan Lantry (141) dropped his opening round match to Kair Brock of Oklahoma State, 12-3. Lantry was eliminated as Oregon State’s Grant Willits scored a third-period pin in the consolations.

Alex Smythe (157) lost his opener to Alec Pantaleo of Michigan, 16-3. In the consolations, Smythe was defeated by Missouri’s Jarrett Jacques, 7-3.

Jake Gunning (285) was forced to withdraw due to an injury before the start of the tournament.