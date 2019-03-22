Duplicate Bridge: March 23, 2019

Seniors are invited to join friendly afternoon games of bridge at three senior centers in the South Towns. Some experience in playing the game is required, but players do not need to come with a partner. Games are played at 12:30 p.m. Mondays in the Orchard Park Senior Center, 70 Linwood Ave.; at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Hamburg Senior Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd.; and on Wednesdays in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. For more info, call 316-9216 or email chetzler@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo now offers a separate section for players with fewer than 1,000 master points at its games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club offers extra points at all its games during the coming week at no extra cost .

• • •

The Delaware Wednesday Club has moved its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21. For info, click this link.

Unit 112 199er Sectional – Strathallen Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Unit 166 Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto. Tuesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 7. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. For info, click this link.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points in January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of March 11 to March 17

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 59.63%; Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 57.05%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Judi Marshall, 56.36%; Ed Morgan and Dale Anderson, 52.76%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – ACBL-wide Senior Game. North-south, A/B: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 58.33%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 47.08%; east-west, A: Martha and John Welte, 67.08%; B: Allen Beroza and Bob Sommerstein, 54.58%; C: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 44.58%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Martin Pieterse, 61.01%; C: Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 50.60%; east-west, A/B: Sandi England and Ken Meier, 63.10%; C: Denise Slattery and John Bava, 51.49%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Martha and John Welte, 59.17%; B/C: Dorothy May and Bill Boardman, 55%; east-west, A/B: Florence Boyd and Art Matthies, 55%; C: Gay Simpson and Ron Henrikson, 49.58%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 63.43%; B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 61.46%;

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Ken Meier and Alan Greer, 71%; B: Gay Simpson and Dale Anderson, 51%; C: Ron Henrickson and Martin Pieterse, 48%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Martha and John Welte, 62.50%; B: Rolene Pozarny and Chuck Heimerl, 60.71%; C: Margaret Zhou and Pawan Matta, 54.17%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 57.50%; B: Carol Neuhaus and Bob Ciszak, 57.08%; Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, 52.92%; C: JoAnne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 51.25%; east-west, A: Lynn Witmer and Rajarshi Roy, 65.83%; B: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 53.33%; C: Susan Cardamon and Marcia Wright, 52.50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 59.26%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 58.89%; Sharon Benz and Chris Urbanek, 58.52%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 54.44%; Mike Ryan and Ten-Pao Lee, 54.07%; Sue Neubecker and Bob Padgug, 52.96%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. A: Sharon Wilcox and Dorothy Soong, 61.82%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60%; B: Agi Maisel and Carla Press, 57.73%; Carol Neuhaus and Violet Makhija, 56.82%; Judy Zeckhauser and Chip Kean, 55%; C: JoAnne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 51.67%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Ed Drozen and Art Morth, 58.93%; B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 57.74%; C: Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Mara, 51.19%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 64.07%; B: Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 61.48%; Sharon Benz and Ten-Pao Lee, 58.52%; Elaine Kurasiewicz and Jim Gullo, 52.96%; Christy Kellogg and Stan Kozlowski, 51.85%; C: Betty Metz and Sue Neubecker, 47.04%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 65%; Sharon Benz and Rajarshi Roy, 55%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon – North-south, A: Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 58.33%; B: Terry Fraas and Rajarshi Roy, 56.02%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 53.47%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ten-Pao Lee, 51.39%; east-west, A: Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 63.19%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 59.72%; B: (tie) Martha and John Welte, Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 55.09%; C: Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.70%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bob and Joan Ciszak, 59.38%; Pat Rogers and Lillian Gotshall, 56.25%; Paul Zittel and Sandi England, 52.08%; Dick and Pat Rasmus, 50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – North-south, Sharon Benz and John Sinclair, 63.75%; Dorothy May and Ken Meier, 55.83%; Stuart Caswell and William Castle, 47.92%; east-west, Sue Neubecker and Eleanor Whelan, 61.25%; Judy Graf and Jim Gullo, 58.75%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 46.67%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 65%; Dian Petrov and Gwilym Brick, 59%; Sushil Amlani and Rajarshi Roy, 52%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – (Tie) Sharon Wilcox and Eleanor Whelan, Bob Linn and Bob Lederhouse, 61.46%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 49.38%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 57%; Cindy Darone and Lorey Repicci, 55%; east-west, Herb Falk and Joel Brownstein, 58%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 55%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 80%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 45%; east-west, Raj Puri and Karen Synor, 54%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 51%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dick Munschauer and Bob Kaiser, 65%; Dottie Potembsky and Jerry Stange, 49.4%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 48.8%; east-west, Ruth Jones and Carol Griego, 64.4%; (tie) Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 53.8%; Perry Hoffman and Adele Denton, 53.8%; Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 48.8%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 58%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 54%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 53%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 67.7%; Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 49%; Kay Brinkman and Bob Hilburger, 46.9%; east-west, Marv Feuerstein and Paul Morgante, 59.9%; Julie Albert and Joanne Biondo, 55.9%; Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 42.5%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com