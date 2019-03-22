CONNORS, Mary A. (Bauer)

March 13, 2019, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Kevin R. Connors, Sr.; dear mother of Kevin "Butch", Jr. (Lynn), Michael "Iron," John Jay (Rhonda) and Mark Connors; grandmother of Carol Mary (Mark) Bertolani, John Jay and Kaitlyn Rose Connors; dear twin sister of Edward (Marilyn) Bauer; loving sister-in-law of William (late Kathleen) Connors, Karen (late James) Erickson, the late Thomas E., Jr. (Joyce) and Paul Connors; favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary was still active in the family-owned Connors hot dog stand. Friends may call Monday 3-8 PM at the latimore-schiavone funeral home, inc., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect Street, Angola, NY 14006, at 10 am. Please assemble at the church.