CONNORS - Kevin R., Sr. March 17, 2019, of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Mary A.Connors (Bauer); dear father of Kevin "Butch" Jr. (Lynn), Michael "Iron", John Jay (Rhonda) and Mark Connors; grandfather of Carol Mary (Mark) Bertolani, John Jay and Kaitlyn Rose Connors; brother of William (late Kathleen) Connors, Karen (late James) Erickson, the late Thomas E., Jr. (Joyce), and Paul Connors; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 3-8 pm at the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect Street, Angola, at 10 am. Please assemble at the church. Mr. Connors was a retired police inspector for the Buffalo Police Department, and an owner of the Connors hot dog stand.