Chemical company proposes storage facility in Babcock
A 65-year-old chemical provider in Buffalo wants to build a materials storage facility next to its main operation in the Babcock neighborhood.
Chemical Distributors is seeking permission from city planners to erect a 12,000-square-foot light industrial warehouse at 46 Metcalfe St., near the intersection of Clinton Street and Fillmore Avenue.
The $1 million chemical facility would include two loading docks and 2,000 square feet of covered outdoor storage on what is currently a 0.85-acre paved truck parking area. A bioretention basin is also planned, but officials stressed in their application to the city that no chemical processing is planned for the steel-panel building.
The proposal will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board at 4 p.m. Monday. If it is approved, construction by the Allen Group would begin in May and finish by October.
CDI operates from an 82,000-square-foot facility on 6.3 acres of land. The company, which added an 18,000-square-foot warehouse in January 2017, maintains multiple tractors, trucks, tankers, heated trailers, standard trailers and storage tanks for various inorganic industrial chemicals.
The company delivers industrial, high-purity, food-grade and kosher chemicals to customers in the eastern half of the country. It also provides custom blending of chemicals.
Also Monday, the Planning Board will consider:
- Eran Epstein's proposed conversion of former Fedders Manufacturing Works and Fedders Automotive Corp. building at 57 Tonawanda St. in Black Rock into 80 apartments and mini self-storage units.
- Larkin Development Group's $19 million plan to construct buildings on Seneca Street to bring more residents and shops to Larkinville. The projects include a two-story building at 872 Seneca anchored by Paula's Donuts, with four apartments above; another two-story building next door at 864 Seneca with ground-floor commercial space and two apartments; and a five-story building on a gravel-covered vacant lot at 799 Seneca with five retail stores, 50,000 square feet of office space and 70 apartments.
- Special-use permits to open Sam's Pizza & Restaurant shop at 1393 Kensington Ave.; convert a former bank into a banquet center, arcade and an indoor amusement facility at 2008 Genesee St.; open the Riverside Bar & Restaurant at 1125 Tonawanda St.; relocate the BC Automotive car repair shop to 14 Knox St.; and convert a first-floor storage space into an 80-seat restaurant and bar at 1469 Niagara St.
Story topics: Buffalo Planning Board/ Chemical Distributors/ chemical storage/ jonathan d. epstein/ light industrial
