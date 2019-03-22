Chemical company proposes storage facility in Babcock

A 65-year-old chemical provider in Buffalo wants to build a materials storage facility next to its main operation in the Babcock neighborhood.

Chemical Distributors is seeking permission from city planners to erect a 12,000-square-foot light industrial warehouse at 46 Metcalfe St., near the intersection of Clinton Street and Fillmore Avenue.

The $1 million chemical facility would include two loading docks and 2,000 square feet of covered outdoor storage on what is currently a 0.85-acre paved truck parking area. A bioretention basin is also planned, but officials stressed in their application to the city that no chemical processing is planned for the steel-panel building.

The proposal will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board at 4 p.m. Monday. If it is approved, construction by the Allen Group would begin in May and finish by October.

CDI operates from an 82,000-square-foot facility on 6.3 acres of land. The company, which added an 18,000-square-foot warehouse in January 2017, maintains multiple tractors, trucks, tankers, heated trailers, standard trailers and storage tanks for various inorganic industrial chemicals.

The company delivers industrial, high-purity, food-grade and kosher chemicals to customers in the eastern half of the country. It also provides custom blending of chemicals.