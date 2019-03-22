Former Seahawks safety Maurice Alexander signs with Bills

Maurice Alexander, a free-agent linebacker who also has played safety, used his Twitter account Friday to indicate he has signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The account had a caricature of Alexander wearing a Bills uniform, with the Bills logo behind him in a red background.

Shortly afterward, the Bills announced that Alexander had signed a one-year contract.

Alexander, who spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, is primarily a special-teams player. He is known for his work as a gunner on punts.

He played in nine games last season and finished with nearly 29 percent of the Seahawks' special teams snaps.

Alexander entered the NFL in 2014 with the then-St. Louis Rams, who made him a fourth-round draft pick from Utah State. He spent four seasons with the team, the last two in Los Angeles.

Alexander had previous attended Arizona Western College, where he played defensive end — his position at Eureka, Mo., High School — and had 179 tackles, including 15 sacks, and four interceptions.

When he transferred to Utah State, Alexander moved to linebacker. He wound up being dismissed from the squad after a 2012 fight with a teammate that led to Alexander pleading guilty to reduced charges and receiving a one-year sentence (45 days of which were suspended).

While away from football, Alexander took a job as a janitor at the Edward Jones Dome, where he would end up playing as an NFL rookie. After being reinstated at Utah State, Alexander moved to safety.