BRUNDIGE-GAINEY, Rita

BRUNDIGE-GAINEY, Rita - A Missing Link Our Sister

My OTHER 1/2. You're always in my heart, thoughts and mind. Knowing you're at peace. I'm fine.

Hi Rita B! Still miss n love u! Kiss Mom and Grandma! -SISTER GWEN

Sista Re-Re: What a joy for you when you walked through those Pearly Gates of Heaven. Where the streets are paved in Gold. -SISTA VEDA