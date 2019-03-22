Can Brad Nessler please stop calling UB's Bulls the Buffalo Braves?

You weren't the only one who noticed announcer Brad Nessler mistakenly call the University at Buffalo Bulls' men's basketball team the Buffalo Braves during a live broadcast of the NCAA Tournament game between UB and Arizona State on TNT.

Twitter confirms this.

The Buffalo Braves left Buffalo in 1978. Click here to read more about the timeline of the Buffalo Braves years, how the Braves came to Buffalo and why they left.

Is it me or does the announcer of the UB/AZ State game keep calling the Bulls the Braves? — John Cataldo (@catalj22) March 22, 2019

Brad Nessler just called @UBmenshoops the Braves!!! — Bull (Rich Gaenzler) (@bull97rock) March 22, 2019

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE ANNOUNCER THAT ITS THE UB BULLS, not the Braves. #TNTSports #UBDancing #UBHornsUP — Carrie Sullivan (@carriegsullivan) March 22, 2019

Someone please tell them we ARE NOT THE BRAVES. It’s BULLS! @UBAthletics @marchmadness — Jeff Herendeen (@herendinger13) March 22, 2019

@NBAonTNT can you tell your broadcasters calling the @UBmenshoops game that we are the Bulls not the Braves. #Hornsup — Aaron (@Callmehayes) March 22, 2019

The Bulls have also been called the Bills.