UB men's basketball beat Arizona State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. (Getty Images)

Can Brad Nessler please stop calling UB's Bulls the Buffalo Braves?

You weren't the only one who noticed announcer Brad Nessler mistakenly call the University at Buffalo Bulls' men's basketball team the Buffalo Braves during a live broadcast of the NCAA Tournament game between UB and Arizona State on TNT.

The Buffalo Braves left Buffalo in 1978. Click here to read more about the timeline of the Buffalo Braves years, how the Braves came to Buffalo and why they left. 

The Bulls have also been called the Bills.

How the Braves came to Buffalo – and why they left

