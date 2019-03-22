Area colleges (March 22)
Thursday’s results
WRESTLING
NCAA Championships
at Pittsburgh
UB results
133: John Erneste (Missouri) d. Derek Spann (UB), 8-0. Charles Tucker (Cornell) d. Span, 5-3.
141: Kair Brock (Oklahoma State) d. Bryan Lantry (UB), 12-3. Grant Willitts (Oregon State) WBF Lantry, 6:18.
157: Alec Pantaleo (Michigan) d. Alex Smythe (UB), 16-3. Jarrett Jacques (Missouri) d. Smythe, 7-3.
165: Logan Massa (Michigan) d. Troy Keller (UB), 15-3. Keller d. Bryce Martin (Indiana), 7-2.
197: Kollin Moore (Ohio State) d. Brett Perry (UB), 12-3. Perry d. Randall Diabe (Appalachian St.), 3-2.
285: Jake Gunning (UB) WD.
BASEBALL
Russmatt Invitational
McDaniel 17, D’Youville 1
SOFTBALL
Clarkson (Wis.) 4, Buffalo State 1
Buffalo State 2, Framingham State 0
Hope 9, D’Youville 1 (5)
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Alfred 13, Hilbert 12
