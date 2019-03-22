Share this article

Area colleges (March 22)

Thursday’s results

WRESTLING

NCAA Championships

at Pittsburgh

UB results

133: John Erneste (Missouri) d. Derek Spann (UB), 8-0. Charles Tucker (Cornell) d. Span, 5-3.

141: Kair Brock (Oklahoma State) d. Bryan Lantry (UB), 12-3. Grant Willitts (Oregon State) WBF Lantry, 6:18.

157: Alec Pantaleo (Michigan) d. Alex Smythe (UB), 16-3. Jarrett Jacques (Missouri) d. Smythe, 7-3.

165: Logan Massa (Michigan) d. Troy Keller (UB), 15-3. Keller d. Bryce Martin (Indiana), 7-2.

197: Kollin Moore (Ohio State) d. Brett Perry (UB), 12-3. Perry d. Randall Diabe (Appalachian St.), 3-2.

285: Jake Gunning (UB) WD.

BASEBALL

Russmatt Invitational

McDaniel 17, D’Youville 1

SOFTBALL

Clarkson (Wis.) 4, Buffalo State 1

Buffalo State 2, Framingham State 0

Hope 9, D’Youville 1 (5)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Alfred 13, Hilbert 12

