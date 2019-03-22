Area bowling (March 23)

BROADWAY: Helmer-Wangler Memorial — Julie Selk 279-236-734, Ashley Gluszek 268-235-689, Dawud Sanders 688, Holly Parrish 614, Tracy Tillotson 246-609. Basco — Bob Dessoye 255. Neal Schmidt Memorial — Joe Hannon 257-267-740, Scott McIntyre 258-719, Jeff Addison 257-687, Craig Schmidt 687, Randy Addison 258.

HAMBURG LEGION: Thursday Seniors — Wally Zelasko 257.

KENMORE: P & G Steel Classic — Eric Maundrell 278-763, Mark Wybieracki 274-723, Tony Dolan 255-698, Chris Labiak 258-683, Bob Snyder 273-676. TK Express — Tom Schulz 267-756, Chris Patterson 258-709, Vinny Fermo 697, Dave Ponkow 683, Sean Bentley 258-676. BS Classic — Larry Fiorella 279-277-747, Tim Finken 704, Jerry Lewandowski Jr. 692, Matt Burt 254-681, Tom Foley 280-675. Johnny O Classic — Brandon Stewart 259-731, Tony Barone 275-702, Joe Mercurio Jr. 258-689, Phil Tabbi 678, Stacey Hooper 259-626. Kenmore Majors — Mike Zarcone 270-728, Bob Ciminella 266-698, Rob Gatas 255-689, Larry Muscoreil III 279-676, Marcus Broaddus 268. Buffalo Advertising — Ken James 677, Ron Trowbridge Jr. 265, Jason Meinhart 257, Sal Christopher Jr. 257.

MANOR: Not Just Tonawanda Firemen — Andy Cramer 279-699, Frank Rizzo 257, Lou Pastor 257.

SPARE TIME: J & M Westend Dbls — Ruth Wooliver 228-237-247-712, Mary Valtin 243-656, Sue Brownell 247-631, Pat Schultz 625. Biedron Memorial Thursday Night — Don America 269-750, Paul Kloc 278-690, Tim O’Shei Jr 679, Dan Antkowiak 675, Kevin Oleksy 662, Bernie O’Shei 658, Jerry Willet 655, Jeff Babich 255.

WIMBLEDON: Fran Schenck Memorial — Vern Hrycko 258, Don Arcara 256, Sal Mendola 251. Rolling Blues — John Kuchnicki 253, Rocco Dellaneve 252. Memorial — Ron Ciminelli 257-276-747, Tim Urban 257-700, Vinny Pascuzzi 286-699, John Volker 267. Hot Shots — Brian Garvin 257, Lou Scapillato 257, George Cameron 253. South Buffalo Church — Tony Kohl 267-299-803, Matt Paryz 267.

300 games

Jason Ciliberto, in a 794 series in US Postal at Allie Brandt.

Joshua Elliott, in a 773 series in the Me & Mine Tournament at Airport.

Jeff Gabel, in Frank Galfo Memorial at K&L.

Anthony Gioia, his 12th, in a 768 series in Becker/Bender Memorial at The Edge.

Mike Grabowski, in a 715 series in Brandt Memorial at Allie Brandt.

Dave Guindon, his 92nd, in a 713 series in Becker/Bender Memorial at The Edge.

Ian Hartnett, in a 765 series in LT Vending at Wimbeldon.

Mike Kierejewski, in a 700 series in French Pub at Lancaster.

George Majkut, in a 761 series in Wednesday Night Early Birds at Brierwood.

Tom Meaney, his 14th, in a 697 series in Friday Bowling at Tonawanda.

John Palmer, in a 799 series in BPA of WNY Travel at Kenmore.

Rob Piccoli, in a 743 series at Me & Mine Tournament at Airport.