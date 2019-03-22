Amherst man gets 25 years to life for shooting man in the head
Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced an Amherst man to 25 years to life in prison for killing his roommate's boyfriend.
A jury deliberated about one hour before finding Dydisci Martin guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 48-year-old Leon "Bruno" Nelson Jr. and hiding his body in the basement of the home on May Street in Buffalo on July 28, 2017.
“This was a senseless crime and I hope the family of Mr. Nelson feels that justice was served today,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a news release.
Martin had moved into the apartment in January 2017, subletting a room from a woman who was Nelson’s girlfriend. Nelson's body was found July 31 in the basement of the May Street property. He had been shot in the head.
