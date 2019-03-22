60-count sex indictment filed against North Tonawanda man

Edward Lockwood of North Tonawanda pleaded not guilty Friday to a new 60-count indictment that accused him of a wide range of sex offenses against a 27-year-old prostitute.

In January, a 29-count indictment fell apart after Niagara County Assistant Public Defender Michele G. Bergevin convinced County Judge Sara Sheldon that a cellphone and thumb drive, allegedly showing Lockwood having sex with the unconscious woman, had been illegally seized.

Friday, Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said new evidence from Lockwood's computer and some stored online enabled her to bring additional counts of rape, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance, dating from Aug. 3, 2017, to Jan. 23, 2018.

Lockwood, 57, of Schenck Street, continues to be held in lieu of $100,000 bail.