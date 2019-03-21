WILSON, Richard N.

WILSON - Richard N. Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kobel) Wilson; devoted father of Robert (Kara) Wilson; cherished grandfather of Frederick "Fritz"; loving son of the late Rita and Richard N. Wilson, Sr.; dear brother of John E. "Jack" Wilson, Barbara J. Wilson, and the late Patricia J. Wilson; fond uncle of Robert Metzinger and James Wilson; also survived by other loving relatives, many dear friends, and his "little buddy" Loretta, the dog. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com