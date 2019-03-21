Upstate Niagara Cooperative agrees to buy ex-Alpina plant

Upstate Niagara Cooperative has agreed to buy the former Alpina Foods plant in the Town of Batavia.

The deal has not yet closed. "They are considering several options strategically on how to best use the plant as they have needs for additional dairy processing capacity across their system," said Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

Alpina closed the yogurt plant in January, eliminating 35 jobs.

Alpina opened the plant in 2012 in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park. The company put the plant and an adjacent 10 undeveloped acres up for sale after the shutdown this year.

It's the second former yogurt plant in the business park to find a new use. HP Hood acquired the neighboring Muller Quaker Dairy plant, which closed in 2015.