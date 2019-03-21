Tops to close store on Broadway, remodel Cheektowaga location

Tops Markets will close its store near the Broadway Market in August, the company announced Thursday.

The building at 1770 Broadway is the oldest in the company's Erie County portfolio, the company said, so it will invest in its Cheektowaga store in the former Thruway Plaza less than two miles away and let the lease run out on the Broadway property.

"Tops feels it can focus its efforts on these neighboring stores to benefit the people in the immediate area around the Broadway and Bailey corridor," the company said in a statement.

There are 11 other Tops stores in a five-mile radius and six stores within a three-mile radius of the Broadway Tops, the company said.

Tops executives declined further comment.

The store's 57 employees will be offered jobs at other Tops stores.

Tops had a store inside the Broadway market but pulled out in 1997 after a rent dispute. The space was later filled by a Save-A-Lot grocery store.

A remodel at its 700 Thruway Plaza store in Cheektowaga will mirror those at other stores spruced up as part of its capital improvement plan. The $2 million project will bring an expansion of the store's produce, bakery, deli, takeout, natural and organic departments. The store will add seating, a new beer and beverage area, new flooring, LED lighting, cart corrals, carts and a new decor package. The pharmacy and restrooms also will be renovated.

Tops filed for bankruptcy last year, restructured quickly and emerged in November. As part of the bankruptcy, it closed 10 underperforming stores, but the shutdown of the Broadway store is in addition to that wave of closings. No other closures are expected, the company said.

Amherst-based Tops Markets has 159 grocery stores and five Tops-branded franchises in New York, Northern Pennsylvania and Vermont.