Thomas, John J.

THOMAS - John J. March 9, 2019 at age 67 Loving companion of Evelyn Bencinich; father of Chantal (Thad) Sendall; grandfather of Patrick and Benjamin; loving brother of Helen (Charles) Moore, Vicky (Kenneth) Walters. No prior visitation. All services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com