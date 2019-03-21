Thomas J. Beuler, 58, superintendent for Mader Construction

July 9, 1960 – March 18, 2019

Thomas J. Beuler, of Colden, a superintendent for Mader Construction, died unexpectedly Monday in Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville. He was 58.

Born in Dunkirk, he moved with his family from Fredonia to North Amherst when he was 5. He began working in construction in 1978 after he graduated from Williamsville North High School.

He joined Mader Construction, which was founded by his wife Carolyn’s grandfather, in 1985. He was promoted to foreman in 1991 and had been superintendent for the past four years, overseeing all projects in southern Erie County and the Southern Tier. He was a former officer in Buffalo Carpenters Local 9.

A natural handyman, he built his home and helped build homes for his sons and many friends.

Known for his quick wit, he enjoyed boating, golfing, skiing, playing cards and spending time with his family at Cayuga Lake and at their cottage on Conesus Lake.

He was a member of Watermark Wesleyan Church.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four sons, Thomas, James, Richard and Marshall; his mother, Helene; a brother, Robert; two sisters, Barbara Ashcroft and Eileen Beuler; and seven grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, in Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg.