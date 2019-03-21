Spring's first snow in Friday's forecast; up to 3 inches expected

It's officially spring, but wintry weather is hanging around.

A storm system is expected to bring chances for rain showers Thursday with highs in the mid-40s, the National Weather Service said.

Colder air arriving in the Buffalo Niagara region is expected to result in rain mixed with snow showers overnight into early Friday, however.

Snow showers are likely Friday in metro Buffalo with accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches, the weather service said.

Breezy northwest winds will create areas of blowing snow Friday afternoon, forecasters said. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

Highs are forecast in the mid- to upper 30s on Friday.

"A storm system along the New England coast will help to circulate several inches of wet snow across the region Friday into Saturday morning," the weather service said. "The highest accumulations will be found on grassy and elevated surfaces, with the steadiest snowfall coming Friday night."

Farther east, east of Lake Ontario and in the Syracuse area, a winter storm watch was posted. As much as 10 inches of snow is possible there Friday as the result of a strengthening coastal storm system.

While it's not expected to affect Western New York in a significant way, it could put a major dent in Buffalo's place at the top of the snowiest large cities standing board in the nation.

Heading into today, Buffalo held a modest 7-inch lead over second-place Syracuse, 115.1 inches to 108 inches.

Snow showers are also forecast in Buffalo overnight Friday with blowing snow.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low 20s with wind chills expected in the single-digits by early Saturday, forecasts show.