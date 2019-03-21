Scattershots (March 20)

Brookdog Fishing Premieres musky film March 28

If you enjoy fly fishing or fishing in general, you might want to check out the premiere of the short film “Microski,” a production from local cinematographer Colton Wright and Brookdog Fishing Company. The film will feature Nate Carr and Ryan Shea from Brookdog, Nick Sagnibene from Ellicottville, and Tony Lohr and Mike Ilecki focusing on a five-day backcountry musky trip in Ontario that had them off the grid. The showing is March 28 at Hotel Dalmatia, 1187 Tonawanda St., Buffalo starting at 6:30 p.m.

Also being featured is a new film by Robert Thompson call “Summer Daze,” the warm-water companion to his earlier film “Spey Daze.” This 35-minute movie focuses on warm-water fly anglers from the Midwest, including a trip with Rick Kustich of Getzville and Eric Grajewski on Lake St. Clair. The event is free. The screening begins at 7 p.m.

2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour sponsored by UB Fishing Club

Fly fishing is in the air with the inland trout opener just around the corner April 1. One way to celebrate is the Fly-Fishing Film Tour 2019 on April 5 at the University at Buffalo Student Union Theater located on the college's North Campus in Amherst. It is being sponsored by the UB Fishing Club, a group associated with Trout Unlimited Costa 5 River. Proceeds benefit the school’s fishing club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the showing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for nonstudents. Tickets are available through the UB Sub Board Inc. Ticket Office and can be purchased online at www.sbiticket.buffalo.edu/attractions. There will be door prizes and raffle items.

2018 bear harvest numbers announced

Empire State big-game hunters harvested 1,295 black bears in 2018, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. Numbers were down slightly from the 2017 harvest of 1,420 bruins and the five-year average of 1,532. Reduced natural forage and heavy November snows forcing bears into dens earlier were to blame for the reduced take.

In the breakdown of regions, the Southern Zone recorded slightly more than 800 bruins, 233 less than the previous year. In the Northern Zone, nearly 500 black bears were tagged out, an increase of more than 100 from 2017. The largest bear weighed in last fall was a 585-pound taken in Ulster County. The most bears taken in one day was 80. That was Nov. 17, opening day of the regular big-game season for firearms. For the complete 2018 Bear Take summary report, check out http://www.dec.ny.gov/press/press.html.

Wilson Bullhead contest set

The 7th annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament is scheduled from 5 p.m. on April 5 to 1 p.m. on April 7. This friendly competition is another important indicator of spring. The contest, sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club, is for any Niagara County waters and tributaries. Winners will be determined through the total weight of two fish. Tiebreaker will be total length of those two fish. Anglers 13 and older have an entry fee of $10, 12 and under are free.

Weigh-in will take place at the Wilson Conservation Club on Route 425 in Wilson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards to follow. Register at CMC Auto Repair in Wilson or the Slippery Sinker in Olcott. If you have any questions, contact Eric at 628-6078.