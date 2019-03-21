SAFE Act's impact on gun owners' rights to be topic of meeting

Gun rights advocate Harold “Budd” Schroeder will address how New York’s SAFE Act affects gun owners’ Second Amendment rights at a meeting of the Dorie Miller Rifle & Pistol Club at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

Schroeder, chairman emeritus of SCOPE (Shooters Committee on Political Education), also will discuss how the political climate in Albany could affect gun owners' rights and how the proposed legalization of marijuana could impact the right to own a firearm in New York State.

Frank J. Panasuk of the 1791 Society Political Action Committee also will describe that organization's legal and political efforts to safeguard gun rights. The group takes its name from the year the Bill of Rights was ratified.

The meeting is open to the public.