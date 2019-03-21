Reporter's Notebook: March 21, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A morning thought from the “Coffee Cantata” by illustrious composer Johann Sebastian Bach, born on this date in 1685, “If I can’t drink my bowl of coffee three times a day, then in my torment, I will shrivel up like a piece of roast goat.”

• • •

ON THE WING – Give an assist to the Eastern Bluebird from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Interpretive Nature Center at Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany. After a talk about the birds, participants will go outside to prepare nest boxes for the spring nesting season. It’s free. Register by calling 585-344-1122.

• • •

FINDERS KEEPERS – Local beach glass collector Nancy Williams will give a presentation on “Beach Glass Treasures” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. Admission is free. To reserve a spot, call 677-4843.

• • •

CAPED CRUSADER – Attorney William Lorenz Jr., proclaimed Buffalo’s Best Batman in 2014, has published a book about his adventures as a charity superhero. He will do his first book signing, in costume, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in Queen City Bookstore, 3184 Main St., to kick off a week of Batman events to celebrate the Dark Knight’s 80th anniversary.

• • •

ROCK ON – Herkimer Diamonds, clear quartz crystals unique to New York State, will be featured on display and for sale at the Buffalo Geological Society’s 51st annual Gem Mineral Fossil Show this weekend in three buildings at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Other attractions include renowned soapstone carver Sandy Cline demonstrating how to carve a variety of animals and a Mini-Mine for youngsters. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday. Tickets are $6. Scouts in uniform and kids under 12 are free.

• • •

DZIEN DOBRY – The 10th annual Polish Festival at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, begins with a Polish-American folk Mass at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Polish dinner at 5:30 in the Early Childhood Center Hall, 70 Adam St. Music will be by the Pic-A-Polka Orchestra. Dinner tickets are $17. For reservations, call 693-1150.

• • •

TALKING HANDS – Registrations are needed by Monday for an eight-week American Sign Language for Beginners course sponsored by Independent Living of Niagara County. Classes begin at 3 p.m. April 4 in Christ Community Church, 140 Genesee St., Lockport. Fee is $45. For more info, call ASL teacher Jeanette Grimaldi at 402-5508 or email jgrimaldi@wnyil.org.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

HELLO AGAIN – The first musical production teacher Gretchen Fournier directed at Wilson Central High School in 2005 was the Broadway hit, “Bye Bye Birdie.” Now she is bringing it back with co-director Claudia Andres and a new generation of students for performances at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday in the school’s William H. O’Connor Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8, $6 for students and seniors. For info, call the school at 751-9341, ext. 100.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sean McDermott, Matthew Dickey, Shea Post, Liz Kolken, Ellene Phufas, Erin E. Cole, Ellen Reis, Kathleen Berens Bucki, Kathy Szymkowiak Englehardt, Kaleb Lemon, Collin Schaller, Larry Lanza, Ryan Sherber, Lydia Parent, Mark Roetzer, Rev. Dr. Ralph Anderson, Joe Donahue, Pat Regan, Robert “Bobby” Yeates, Richie Wilczak, Kathie Gurbacki Walczak, Carol Phillips and Tessa Hojnowski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.