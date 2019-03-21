Share this article

A man sleeps on a cot in the shelter at Holy Cross Church. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Region receives $13.7 million grant to fight homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $13.7 million to Western New York organizations to assist in their mission to end homelessness in the region, announced Congressman Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.

Many awards will be for the renewal of existing, successful programs. Portions of the funding will also support new projects including a combined "Transitional and Rapid Rehousing" program through Compass House for youth ages 18-24, additional beds for those facing substance abuse issues or those with mental or physical disabilities, and "Rapid Rehousing" assistance to those in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

According to the Homeless Alliance of WNY, 957 people in five main Western New York counties faced homelessness in 2018.

