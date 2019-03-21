PARKER, James

PARKER - James On November 18, 1925, in Sumter, South Carolina, James (Jimmy) Madison Parker was born. James passed away on March 14, 2019. By his request, James donated his body to the University of Buffalo. On Saturday, March 23rd, the family will be available to say thank you for your love and support at St. John Tower, 865 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. At a later date, the family is planning a celebration in South Carolina.