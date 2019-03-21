Niagara Falls driver charged with DWI after fleeing crash scene, hiding in shed

A minivan driver with prior alcohol-related driving convictions faces numerous charges after officers found the Niagara Falls man had run away from a crash scene Wednesday night and was found hiding in a shed, according to a city police report.

Police responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 15th Street at about 9:45 p.m. for a crash between a minivan and a car, according to the report.

Officers found Frank Huston, 69, in a small storage shed in a backyard on 16th Street. He told officers he was trying to hide because he had prior convictions, was under the influence of alcohol, was just involved in a crash and had "five or six" beers at home, according to the report.

Huston refused to submit to a breath test at the scene and failed field sobriety tests at police headquarters. Huston's license was revoked due to a DWI from August 2016; he also had convictions for driving while ability impaired in February 2013 and for DWI in November 2014, according to the report.