New Erie County law allows cats at shelters to be adopted sooner

The Erie County Legislature passed a law Thursday that shortens the wait time before stray cats can be adopted.

The law affects cats at animal shelters whose owners cannot be identified.

The law previously required strays to be held at least five days, before they could be treated and freed for adoption. The new law allows shelters and rescue groups to shorten the wait to three days.

Advocates said the longer a cat stays in a shelter, the higher its health risks and the lower its chances of adoption.

"I'm very pleased this law has passed, which will not only allow Erie County to better manage the stray cat population, but will allow the SPCA and other area shelters to provide cats to families in a much more efficient and healthy manner," said Chairman Peter Savage, D-Buffalo, the law's sponsor.