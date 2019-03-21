Neighborhood Health Center adds new patient suite on Lawn Avenue

The Neighborhood Health Center will open its expanded office in northwest Buffalo early next month, adding another patient suite with five examination rooms, a second clinical working station and an in-office patient consultation area.

The expansion at 155 Lawn Ave. – funded by a grant from the John R. Oishei Foundation and individual donations – represents the latest sign of growth for the 32-year-old nonprofit organization and federally qualified health center, which provides medical, dental and behavioral health services for underserved patients.

It comes as the former Northwest Buffalo Community Health Care Center experiences significant demand for services, especially at Lawn Avenue, where it handles more than 120 patients per day. Housed in the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, the office provides adult care, pediatric and adolescent care, obstetrics and gynecology, dental health, behavioral health, nutritional health and podiatry services.

A ribbon-cutting and open house will be held on April 4.