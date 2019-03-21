M&T, Kaleida fund Habitat for Humanity construction of new East Side home

Kaleida Health and M&T Bank Corp. are teaming up to fund construction by Habitat for Humanity Buffalo of a new energy-efficient home on the East Side.

In addition to paying the full cost, the two Buffalo-based companies are providing employee volunteers and management for the project at 39 Winslow Ave. The four-bedroom home will have one and a half bathrooms, Energy Star appliances, lighting and controls and energy-efficient heating and cooling. Construction began in December and is expected to finish by summer.

“M&T and Kaleida are ideal partners,” said Habitat Buffalo Executive Director Teresa Bianchi, “Not only have they made this meaningful financial investment in our community, but their leadership and staff have dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours towards building this home for a hardworking family.”