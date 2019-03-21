MARINO, Joan S. (Rizzo)

March 19, 2019 at age 92; beloved wife of 66 years to the late Thomas J. Marino; devoted mother of Marylyn (J. Warren) Wright, Jean Pastore and Diane (Tony) Renda; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear sister of Salvatore (Angela) and Russell Rizzo; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 AM from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com