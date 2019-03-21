MARIANI, Yvonne E. (Ritger)

Of Depew, entered into rest March 17, 2019; beloved wife of the late Albert Mariani; devoted mother of the late John (Shirley) Mariani; dear sister of Charles "Chuck" (Maryann) Ritger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Resurrection Church, corner of Union and Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).