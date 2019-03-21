MADONIA, Mary Grace (Buscaglia)

Of Clarence, formerly of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on March 19, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of 69 years to Benjamin P. Madonia Jr.; devoted mother of Benjamin (Laurie) Madonia III, Marianne (Dan) Lawrence and Michael (Linda) Madonia; cherished Nana of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Christy and Anita Buscaglia; dear sister of the late Joanna (late Al) Colucci, late Fred (late Edith) Buscaglia and the late Joseph Buscaglia; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit Joseph Spano & Sons Funeral home, Inc., (same location as Lombardo Funeral Home), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church.) Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com