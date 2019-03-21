Letter: Instead of building a dome, let’s cherish New Era Field

In response to the March 9 letter writer, “Don’t be so quick, fans, to dismiss a nice dome,” our stadium (New Era Field) is perfectly fine where it is.

For us fans who have had season tickets for the last 20-plus years and have attended every home game rain, snow or shine, this is our home.

Lambeau Field, home of the Packers, was built in 1957 and is still an NFL fans destination haven.

The Pegulas keep making updates to our home and keep it more modern than a lot of other stadiums built later than ours. Our group of tailgaters go to an away game every year, and talking to fans at those newer stadiums, every seat has the licensing fee attached, even the last seat in the top deck. So, besides the ticket price you also pay this fee to be a season ticket holder.

Currently here at New Era Field there are only licensing fees for club and suite seats. Our ticket prices are some of the lowest in the NFL. If we build a dome, most of our fans who currently hold season tickets could not afford to do so anymore.

Cities raze and demolish stadiums year after year at taxpayers’ expense. You want to bring fans to Buffalo? Then let’s treat New Era Field like the area’s landmark that it is.

Go Bills!

Chris Cerne

North Collins