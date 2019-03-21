Lackawanna man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting

A Lackawanna man was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to 10 years in prison for shooting another man in Buffalo.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Decarrio Sanders shot the victim in the forearm with a shortened, double-barreled shotgun on May 3, 2018, on Smith Street in Buffalo. The victim suffered a permanent disability in his left hand.

Buffalo police located Sanders nearby and found the shotgun hidden in brush on Smith Street.

In February, Sanders pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

He was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. Sanders was sentenced as a prior violent felony offender.