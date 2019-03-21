KUSOWSKI, Richard A., Sr.

KUSOWSKI - Richard A., Sr. February 25, 1929 - March 17, 2019. Richard left this world to be reunited with his wife, Lorraine Kusowski. He is survived by their children Rosemarie Falzone, Micheal Kusowski, Richard Kusowski, Jr., and Donna Overholt; five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. There will be no viewings or funeral. A Memorial Service will be held at the WELL Southtowns Campus, 2784 Seneca St., West Seneca, at 1:00 pm Monday, March 25. All who knew him or his family are welcome.