HUNTER, Timothy M.

HUNTER - Timothy M. Departed this life March 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, a host of loving family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, 6-8 pm, at Providence Memorial Chapels, 1275 Sycamore St. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com