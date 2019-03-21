Share this article

Abigail Verratti, of the Niagara County Little Bits 4-H, guides her mini horse Mr. T during a demonstration at Equifest 2017. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)

Horse expo set for this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg

Published

An exposition for horse enthusiasts opens this weekend at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

WNY EquiFest 2019 will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The equestrian show is intended as an attraction for horse enthusiasts, owners, trainers and riders, who will be among 6,000 people who are expected to attend the two-day event.

The show, sponsored by the Erie County Agricultural Society, also will feature vendors with products and services related to the horse industry. Various horse breeds will be showcased during a breed parade that is scheduled to take place at noon each day of the festival.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

