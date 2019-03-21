Horse expo set for this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg

An exposition for horse enthusiasts opens this weekend at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

WNY EquiFest 2019 will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The equestrian show is intended as an attraction for horse enthusiasts, owners, trainers and riders, who will be among 6,000 people who are expected to attend the two-day event.

The show, sponsored by the Erie County Agricultural Society, also will feature vendors with products and services related to the horse industry. Various horse breeds will be showcased during a breed parade that is scheduled to take place at noon each day of the festival.