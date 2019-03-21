Subscribe Today
March Madness: Buffalo, Rutgers, UConn and Towson women get ready for game day
An overview of the the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 21, where the University at Buffalo will play in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack speaks to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players Summer Hemphill and Cierra Dillard speak to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo player Cierra Dillard speaks to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo player Summer Hemphill speaks to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo head coach Felisha Legette-Jack walks into practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Hanna Hall directs a play during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players gather at midcourt during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players stretch during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard looks to pass during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo's Summer Hemphill.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guards Autumn Jones and Hanna Hall stretch during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo players run during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Brittany Morrison shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo player Oceane Kounkou shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo player Keowa Walters shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack and guard Hanna Hall during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rutgers acting head coach Timothy Eatman meets with the media prior to practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rutgers player Arella Guiantes meets with the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rutgers players Stasha Carey and Arella Guirantes meet with the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rutgers players gather at midcourt.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rutgers acting head coach Timothy Eatman stretches.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rutgers player Arella Guirantes shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rutgers player Stasha Carey shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma meets with the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut players Katie Lou Sammuelson and Napheesa Collier share a moment while speaking to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut player Katie Lou Samuelson speaks to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut player Napheesa Collier speaks to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma watches LSU play in the NCAA tournament.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma talks to his team during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma gathers his thoughts during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut player Batouly Camara shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
University of Connecticut forward Katie Lou Samuelson stretches during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson coach Diane Richardson speaks to the media.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson players Danielle Durjan, Maia Lee and Qierra Murray answer questions.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson guard Danielle Durkan answers question.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson forward Tess Borgosz, a graduate of Depew High School, sits at her locker prior to practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson players meet at center court during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson forward Tess Borgosz shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson forward Tess Borgosz shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson coach Diane Richardson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson coach Diane Ricchardson claps during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Towson guard Danielle Durjan shoots during practice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
An overview of the the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 21, where the University at Buffalo will play in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Coaches and players from the four teams met the media and hit the court to get ready for first round of the NCAA Tournament.
