Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Buffalo Sabres 2
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) passes the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks (40) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fans celebrate Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt's goal in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) battles Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey (2) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian (4) battles Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) battles Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Johan Larsson (22) battles Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks (40) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues (71) battles Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) battles Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) for the puck in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) slides into Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks (40) and knocked the net off the post in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues (71) is tripped by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) with no penalty called in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) lets a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) go into the net for a goal in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs fans cheer on their team in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) celebrates his goal in front of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian (4) in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) makes a save on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) battles Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) for the puck in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alexander Nylander (92) scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley on the bench after the fourth Toronto Maple Leafs goal in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs fans took over the arena with "Go Leafs Go" chants in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at KeyBank Center.
