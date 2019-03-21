Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Sunday Automotive
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Hilltop Restaurant: Restaurant review
The chicken and waffles are made with cornflake breaded chicken between sugar-coated Belgian waffles served with candied jalapeno slaw and served with dusted sweet potato fries.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The tomato bruschetta is made with Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil, Asiago cheese served over toasted French bread.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The pistachio-crusted salmon is Faroe Island crusted with pistachios topped with local apple-and-cranberry slaw over whipped potatoes and grilled vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Greek stuffed pepper is a roasted bell pepper stuffed with grilled broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, sausage and feta cheese.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Ellicottville Blueberry wheat beer is one of their biggest sellers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Entrees come with housemade bread with flavored butter and a soup or salad.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The tavern steak is angus sirloin, stout-battered onion rings, chipotle aioli and a grilled vegetable.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Their chicken wings are house-rubbed and house-smoked. From left are their golden barbecue and sweet chile wings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
The Little Club: Bar feature
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at Fleetwood Mac in KeyBank Center
Fleetwood Mac in concert at KeyBank Center
Catches of the Week (March 26)
Smiles at Beerology in the Science Museum
Smiles at Tokyo Police Club in Town Ballroom
UConn 84, UB 72
Smiles at The Interrupters in Town Ballroom
Photo:
1
/ 18
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Hilltop Restaurant is at 4206 Lake Ave. in Lockport. The Conrads' restaurant is known for its smoked wings and other creative dishes.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
At Hilltop, smoked wings and next-generation diner food
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article