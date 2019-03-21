FORTUNE, Carmeletta L. (Ferris)

FORTUNE - Carmeletta L. (nee Ferris)

March 19, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Fortune; loving mother of Richard M. and Gregory A. Fortune; caring step-mother of Deborah Lindemuth; dear sister of the late Louis and Robert Ferris; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com