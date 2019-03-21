FALIERO, Vincy (Battaglia)

FALIERO - Vincy (nee Battaglia)

March 18, 2019. Love of her life Tom Young; mother of Renee (Michael Knight) Kenyon and Nicholas Faliero; grandmother of Natalya and Celina Kenyon; sister of Rosemary Battaglia, Camille (Frank) Nagy and the late George (MaryLou) Battaglia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Vincy's Life, Thursday, 4-8 PM at the (West Seneca Chapel) Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral home, 250 Orchard Park Rd. (same location as Sieck Mast & Leslie FH, 825-4454). Flowers declined. www.thmccarthyfh.com