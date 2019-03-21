Ex-Disney exec to speak about customer experience

A former Disney executive will be the featured speaker at an InfoTech WNY event on April 1 at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Dan Cockerell, who recently retired as vice president of the Magic Kingdom for Disney, will speak about how to deliver a world-class customer experience and the role of technology. Cockerell spent 27 years with Disney.

Details of the event, including ticket prices, are available at infotechwny.com.