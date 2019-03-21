Share this article

Community meeting to focus on South Buffalo cannabis complex

The public is invited to a "community conversation" with representatives from Flora Buffalo to discuss the company's $200 million high-tech cannabis manufacturing project and its potential impact and benefits to the community.

The meeting, sponsored by South District Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Parkway.

Flora, which manufactures cannabis products and calls itself a health and wellness company, plans to open a complex at Lakeside Commerce Park that would include 1.25 million square feet for cultivation, production and research. That would include an extraction laboratory to take the oil out of the plant and produce balms, creams, pills, transdermal patches and other health products.

The company estimates the facility could employ between 500 and 1,000 people.

