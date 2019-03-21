Chinese national accused of illegal possession of a firearm

A Chinese national has been accused of illegal possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 17, Teng Sun was charged by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office with criminal possession of an assault weapon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sun failed to comply with the conditions of his non-immigrant status by not filing for an extension or departing from the U.S. once he had completed his legal length of stay, prosecutors said.

On March 14, Sun and his wife were arrested for deportation proceedings. While in custody, prosecutors said, Sun agreed to be taken to his residence in Williamsville to retrieve his wife’s passport. At the residence, Sun showed federal agents 10 firearms he owned and about 1,000 to 2,000 rounds of ammunition, all of which was taken into custody, prosecutors said.