Cheektowaga man arraigned in girlfriend's strangulation death

A man who allegedly strangled his girlfriend was arraigned Thursday on a second-degree manslaughter charge in Erie County Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Sonny Martinez, 26, of Cheektowaga was also indicted on two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree attempted aggravated sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

Martinez is accused of causing the death of 23-year-old Brittney Balbuzoski of Buffalo during the early morning hours of Jan. 19 inside his Ivanhoe Road apartment by strangling Balbuzoski and recklessly causing her death.

Martinez is scheduled to return to court April 9 for a pretrial conference. He remains remanded without bail, according to the District Attorney's Office.

If convicted on all charges, Martinez faces a maximum of 59 years in prison.