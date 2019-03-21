Buffalo Zoo says farewell to Agnes, its 24-year-old giraffe

Agnes, a critically ill giraffe who had been receiving end-of-life care at the Buffalo Zoo, died today, zoo officials announced on Twitter.

The 24-year-old giraffe had been suffering from advanced arthritis and other health issues that were not responding to treatment, the zoo said earlier this week.

Agnes was born at the Buffalo Zoo on Aug. 8, 1994, and lived her entire life at the zoo.

The zoo's giraffe exhibit was closed for the day on Thursday and the zoo expected it will reopen to the public on Friday.

