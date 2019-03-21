Buffalo man faces weapons charges after gunshot reported in downtown parking ramp

A man is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court today on weapons charges after a stolen gun was recovered in a downtown parking ramp following the report of a gunshot over the weekend, according to a Buffalo police report.

Mark A. Hawkins was arrested at about 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Genesee and Washington streets, according to the report.

About 40 minutes earlier, someone fired a gun inside the Augspurger Ramp, 362 Pearl St., at East Huron Street, police were told. A loaded .380-caliber handgun was found at the scene.

The gun, which had 11 live rounds in the attached magazine, had been reported stolen from Georgia.

Hawkins, 25, of West Utica Street, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and criminal possession of stolen property.

Hawkins' bail was set at $20,000 cash or property, according to a Buffalo City Court representative.