Buffalo Collegiate Charter holds open house, pancake breakfast

Buffalo Collegiate Charter School will host a free pancake breakfast and open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday so that prospective students and parents can meet current families and staff, tour the newly remodeled facility and find out what the school is like.

Buffalo Collegiate Charter, at 45 Jewett Ave., opened last August with fourth- and fifth-graders and is chartered to serve grades 4 through 12. It focuses on college prep and leadership opportunities. The school has openings for grades 4-6 and uses an admissions lottery. The application deadline is April 1.

Those interested in attending the open house may register at BuffaloCollegiate.org, though walk-ins also are welcome.